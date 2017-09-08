Interested in different kinds of marine life? Mashomack Preserve introduces a new Young Naturalists experience, “Pond Life Explorations,” on Friday, August 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Discover all that Shelter Island’s natural beauty has to offer in this exciting activity.

Join Mashomack Preserve in viewing the importance of fresh water on an island surrounded by salt water. Participants will use nets and make viewing boxes to explore the waters of Sanctuary Pond, and perhaps find some frogs, turtles and whirligig beetles! Be prepared to get your feet wet.

This program is appropriate for children ages 4 and up. Donations are appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Melting Crayons: Discover a new way to make art with crayons! Melt crayons on canvas frames to create some stellar works at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, August 10 at 2 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Lemonade Talk and Twilight Walk: Sip lemonade on Mashomack Preserve’s Manor House porch, and then walk along the shores of Bass Creek on Saturday, August 12 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will learn about and listen for katydids, crickets and other creatures as the sun sets over the preserve. Appropriate for all ages, adults expected to accompany children. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.