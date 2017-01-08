Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 3, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Regina Broderick of Plainview pleaded guilty to operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 of 1 percent reduced from aggravated DWI, and was fined $500 plus a $400 state surcharge, and, under a one-year conditional discharge will have a six-month revocation of her license and will have to use an ignition interlock device for 12 months. Charges of a lane violation, a breath test violation and DWI 1st offense were covered under the plea.

Erik L. Diaz Medina of Riverhead pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and speeding 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone and was fined $107 plus $93 for each charge.

Rohan A. Oza of New York City pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation and driving at an imprudent speed and was fined $107 plus $93 for each charge.

Luis A. Hernandez Perez of Greenport pleaded guilty to being unlicensed driver and was fined $107 plus $93 and pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from speeding 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, and was fined $75 plus $25.

Pleading guilty and fined $75 plus $25 for the following charges were: James V. Colarusso of Amagansett double parking, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules; Eileen J. Falcon of Mastic double parking, reduced from speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone; Jorge Ramirez-Perez of Southampton double parking, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules; Sonja M. Reinholt of Greenport double parking, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules; Marian N. Seciu of Shelter Island double parking, reduced from speeding 35 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; and Olen T. Tatham of Canton, North Carolina double parking, reduced from a turn signal violation.

A bench warrant was issued for Reinhard Deutschmann of Hampton Bays on a charge of harassment in the second degree.

Noe Osorio of Flanders did not make a required appearance and was deemed a scofflaw by the court.

Fifteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, six at the request of the court and nine at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

On the town court calendar, Shara Venizia-Walerstein of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to exceeding a one-hour parking limit and was fined $30. Six cases were ajourned to later dates, four at the request of the court and two at the request of defendants or their attorneys.