Goldberg/Naturman to wed

Scott Michelle and Jeffrey Goldberg of Manalapan, New Jersey, and Lisa and Roy Naturman of Morristown, New Jersery announce the engagement of children, Melissa Goldberg and Benjamin Naturman.

Melissa is a real estate associate attorney with the firm of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP in New York City, where Ben is a technical associate for Samba TV. They live in Brooklyn. Melissa’s paternal grandmother is Lee Goldberg of Manalapan, and Ben’s paternal grandparents are Florence and Leonard Naturman of Scotch Plains, New Jersey. A November wedding is planned, according to proud grandparents of the groom-to-be, Elaine and Paul Feldman, also of Morristown, who have been summer residents of Shelter Island for 30 years.