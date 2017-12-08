Garden Club memorial service at Union Chapel

August 13, marks the 81st annual memorial service for The Garden Club of Shelter Island, a tradition begun in 1936. The Reverend Thomas LaMothe, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Greenport, will preach.

The service, chaired by Barbara Hayes and Lois Weir, will honor the work of the garden club and remember those members who passed away during the previous year.

Garden club officers, families and friends of the deceased will present a rose and remembrances for Charlotte Hannabury, Hannah Dinkel and Carmel Bodnar. Garden club president Dianne Bowditch will read the scripture lessons, Judy Brandenstein, winner of the Tricolor Award at the club’s 2017 Daffodil Show, will arrange altar flowers; and flutist Elizabeth Ruby will be guest soloist.

Rev. LaMothe was raised in Flushing and has been a pastor in churches in New York City and Long Island since 1986, serving at First Baptist Church since 2001.

A reception in the Grove will follow the service.

All are welcome to join in interdenominational Christian worship at 10:30 a.m. in the Grove in the Heights.

Submitted by Union Chapel in the Grove