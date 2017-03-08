Fun for kids; parents, no

This is the first in a new series on what happened when Islanders were stuck on the wrong side of the water. Tell us your story of missing the last boat. Phone (631) 749-1000 or email a.clancy@sireporter.com.

My family missed the boat.

For some of us it was a gift. But definitely not for everybody in the family.

On our way out from Westchester to Shelter Island several years ago for the weekend, we got stuck on the side opposite of where we most wanted to be. With a car filled in places to the roof with our luggage, the six of us sat — Mom and Dad, John Patrick, 8, Emily, 6, Mary Adair, 3, and this reporter, 10 — all shocked watching the last ferry motoring away without us.

We had left on the late side, so we drove to South Ferry, as opposed to our usual route to Greenport. We arrived at the ferry line a little after 1 a.m. And realized the last ferry was gone.

“I miscalculated,” my dad admitted.

My parents, siblings and I refused, initially, to accept our stranded status. We kept thinking we would soon see a ferry on its way.

“You kind of go through these phases, from denial to acceptance,” my dad remembered recently, mentioning the moments spent staring at the dark horizon, hoping to see lights of an oncoming boat.

After calling to find out whether another ferry would arrive, my dad and mom accepted that we would only see the Island from afar. Resigning ourselves to the fact, we turned around and hit the road to look for a hotel. It was the wee hours in the midst of the high season; the two places we tried turned us away.

My siblings and I were trying to be as quiet as possible. We were at an age where the thought of sleeping in the car was way more fun than a hotel.

Wishes come true: We ended up sleeping in our car, parked next to the South Ferry dock. For my brother and sisters and me, it was a great adventure. The next morning we caught the first boat over to the Island, with a tale to tell, and finally home.