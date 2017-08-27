Former Bucks player becomes 2nd Lieutenant

Scott Donaghue, a former Bucks player, who graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia on August 12, 2017, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.

Scott has one more year of law school at Quinnipiac University and, after passing the bar, will receive additional training in military law to be a judge advocate with the JAG Corps. An adopted son of Shelter Island, Scott is a testament to the success of the Bucks, according to host family, the Cunninghams. In 2012, he played shortstop for the inaugural Bucks team (and fell in love with the Island), played again in 2014, and was an assistant coach in 2015. His New Jersey family, and his adoptive Shelter Island family, couldn’t be more proud.