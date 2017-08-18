A dog’s life, or the dog is done

Rockwell the dog (or a reasonable facsimile), has been a solo act around the Island and in these pages for two months, but seems to have found some friends. What attracted the nosy beast and his curious canine companions is unknown — and, to be honest, we really don’t want to know.

This is Rockwell’s final appearance in the Reporter, we’ve been promised by Peter Waldner (who should know), leading us to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, August 19 and 20.

For more information, visit artsi.info.

See you on the tour.