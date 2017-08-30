Dering Harbor attorney resigns, replacement sought

Joe Prokop, the long-serving attorney for the Village of Dering Harbor, resigned last week. By Saturday, the Village Board was interviewing candidates to replace him, the village mayor reported.

Mayor John T. Colby Jr. told the Reporter Tuesday that the Village Board also made official at its business meeting Saturday the hiring of new part-time personnel to staff Village Hall.

Lisa Gilpin of Shelter Island has been appointed to the position of Village Clerk and Treasurer at an annual salary of $21,000 per year. Jeanette Flynn of Shelter Island has been appointed clerk of the boards at a salary of $12,000.

The mayor said hours that Village Hall will be open also will be expanded. Ms. Gilpin will be there Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will handle week-to-week operations of the village. Ms. Flynn will be available to assist residents and others on Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m.

She will serve as secretary at meetings of the Village Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board and Architectural Review Board, managing permit applications and other paperwork associated with the boards’ operations.

The next meeting of the Village Board is Saturday, September 2 at 9 a.m. when the trustees and mayor will discuss problems with the village’s aging water system that lead to repeated water shut-offs and salt water intrusion in August.