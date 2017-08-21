Capital One bank confirms Island branch closing

The Shelter Island branch of Capital One will close its doors in November, joining branches in Southold and Riverhead that are shutting down sooner.Spokeswoman Pam Girardo in Capital One’s corporate office in Virginia confirmed what has been a rumor on the Island for several days.

“The decision to close a branch is difficult and one that our bank leaders did not take lightly,” Ms. Girardo said. “As Capital One continues to evolve and optimize our branch network in response to changing customer preferences and to ensure we’re operating as efficiently and effectively as possible, decisions are made to open, renovate and, in some instances, close or relocate branches.”



Customers are being notified to call or stop by the branch before it closes to pose any questions, Ms. Girardo said. They will be shown options to deal with their accounts through online banking, bill paying and mobile banking.

“We’re also giving customers incentives to try out different ways of banking such as using the ATM to make withdrawals and deposits and using their smart phones to deposit a check,” she said.

“We’ve improved options for customers to take care of basic banking needs when the branch is closed and we’ll continue adding tools for people who want to bank at home or on the go,” she said.

There will be no changes to account numbers and customers can visit any other Capital One branch, she said.

“We’re working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Ms. Girardo said.

Employees working in the branch will have an opportunity to be placed at other branches.

The company is consolidating two previous branches in Mattituck to open a single new branch on the Main Road there.

Capital One acquired North Fork Bank in 2008, promising no changes. But a Mattituck office that handled back room operations was closed after promises were made that it would remain open.

On the Island, two other banks maintain branches — Chase and Bridgehampton National Bank, both in the Center.

j.lane@sireporter.com