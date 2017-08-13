A dog’s life

This looks like trouble. but no one was injured — or even upset — by the production of this feature.

Our friend Rockwell the dog (or a reasonable facsimile) is always looking to make new friends, and this woman on Wades Beach recently didn’t mind his unorthodox method of breaking the ice.

The nosy beast will make a final appearance on the Island next week and in this spot, we’ve been promised by Peter Waldner (who should know), all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 19 and 20.

For more information, visit artsi.info and see Around the Island, page 27.