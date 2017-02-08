A dog’s life

Ahoy! Is something amiss on the bridge of a North Ferry boat bound for Greenport?

Our friend Rockwell the dog (or a reasonable facsimile) was trying to find his sea legs — or something else — as Captain Chris Corcoran was about to get the boat in motion.

No word on how the nosy beast fared on the journey to the North Fork.

Rockwell, we’ve been promised (threatened?) by Peter Waldner, who should know, will be appearing in other surprising locations around the Island.

Watch this space as we track Rockwell’s progress, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 19 and 20.

For more information, visit artsi.info.