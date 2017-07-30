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Around the Island

Where in the World: Your friends and neighbors on the go!

By Reporter Staff

Phoebe, Leah and Sarah Allen-Cheng recently traveled to St. George, Bermuda where they enjoyed seeing many of the sights — and they brought the Reporter along.
Phoebe, Leah and Sarah Allen-Cheng recently traveled to St. George, Bermuda where they enjoyed seeing many of the sights — and they brought the Reporter along.

 

 

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The Allen-Chengs in St. George, Bermuda.
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The Allen-Chengs in St. George, Bermuda.