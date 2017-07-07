What’s Happening on the Island

JIM HURST TRIO CREEKSIDE

Sylvester Manor welcomes back guitar veteran and “house concert alum” Jim Hurst to kick off the 2017 Creekside Concerts this Sunday along with bassist Erik Alvar and fiddler/mandolinist Nate Lee. Jim Hurst Trio performs at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Gates open at 5 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Kids under 10 are free. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

WOMAN IN GOLD

On Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library hosts a screening of “Woman in Gold.” The 2015 film by Simon Curtis tells the true story of an elderly Jewish woman, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), who goes on a mission to retrieve family possessions seized by the Nazis. These include Klimt’s famous painting “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.” Joining her is her inexperienced but plucky young lawyer Randy Schoenberg (Ryan Reynolds), and the journey takes her all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

BLESSING OF THE PETS

Our Lady of the Isle Church hosts the “Blessing of the Pets” on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle where Father Peter DeSanctis will bless all pets. There will also be prizes for all, a pet parade led by Bill Seeberg, and “dog treat” and “people treat” guessing prizes. All are welcome.

PERLMAN COMES TO MARKET

Meet the Perlman Music Program at Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Kids can try a violin, viola, or cello at the “instrument petting zoo.” Come learn all about classical music and enjoy some fun giveaways.

Next Week

CHARITY COCKTAIL RECEPTION

The Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance will host a charity cocktail reception on Saturday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dering Harbor home of Kirk Ressler, 14 Shore Road. Tickets are $75 and proceeds benefit fighting Chance, the Sag Harbor-based cancer resource center for the East End. For information call Fighting Chance at (631) 725-4646.

ARCHAEOLOGY AT HOME

Chris Pickerell is a marine biologist and director of the marine program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County.

He normally writes and lectures about science, but also enjoys discussing and writing about the things he collects whenever given the chance. On Saturday, July 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., Mr. Pickerell will present “Backyard Archaeology: Piecing Together Local History One Fragment At A Time” in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn.

Light refreshments will be served. There is an $8 suggested donation. For details, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

Coming Up

BLACK AND WHITE

Tickets are available now for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual “Black & White” party on Saturday, July 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Havens Barn. The fundraiser is an opportunity to support the organization while dancing to great music, enjoying a raw bar, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, complimentary photo of each guest by Island photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. For tickets, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

KETTLE CLAMBAKE

Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake is Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or arrive by kayak — rentals available at Shelter Island Kayak at (631) 749-1990. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and lemonade. Tickets are $100. Make checks payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

Across the Moat

A HUNDRED YEARS OF FILM

When the iconic Sag Harbor Cinema burned down on December 16, 2016, it left a hole on Sag Harbor’s Main Street that has yet to be filled. “Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village,” a new book by Annette Hinkle, the Shelter Island Reporter’s community news editor, pays homage to the cinema and a century of movies on Sag Harbor’s Main Street.

On Saturday, July 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., a book launch and signing party will be held at Sylvesters & Co. on Main Street in Sag Harbor. A portion of the proceeds from each book sold go to the Sag Harbor Partnership which is raising money to rebuild the theater.