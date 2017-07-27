Weekly Calendar: Thursday, July 27 — Saturday, August 5, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Farewell party, for Garth Griffin, longtime Recreation Director for the Town of Shelter Island. 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Hall. $10. Cash bar.

Great Decisions, monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. Topic: “Saudi Arabia in Transition.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

“A Taste of Shelter Island,” annual summer benefit for the Perlman Music Program. 6 p.m. beachfront cocktail reception. 7 p.m. concert featuring PMP students conducted by Maestros Itzhak Perlman and Patrick Romano. 8 p.m. dinner and silent auction. 73 Shore Road. Festive attire. Tickets $350 and up. Reserve at (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, a conversation with Rita Braver, journalist and correspondent on CBS Sunday Morning. Led by library trustee Judith Hole. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Multi-family yard sale, bake sale, car wash to benefit the Shelter Island classes of 2022 and 2023. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., school grounds.

2017 Shelter Island Cricket match, benefits the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation and Emergency Medical Services. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Island Boaytard. Spectators encouraged. Free admission with donations welcome. Food, drink and merchandise available. For details visit sicricket.com.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Othello.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

Paper flower craft, with Casey Fehn. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 for details.

34th annual Mashomack Preserve benefit, “Mashomack in Bloom: A World Where People and Nature Thrive.” Cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, clam bar, silent auction, dinner and dancing with music by “Cracked Ice.” 6 p.m., on the lawn of the Preserve’s Bass Creek Cottage. Tickets start at $350. (631) 749-1001.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Summer session, for children ages 2 to 5 at the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center. Kids paint, make music, dance and play from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday. To register visit shelterislandpreschool.com.

Time Travelers, summer program for children ages 6 to 12. 9 a.m. to noon through Friday. A journey back in time to explore Shelter Island’s story through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening, and games. Offered by the Shelter Island Historical Society. Registration $100 per child for Historical Society members, $150 for non-members (includes membership). $10 discount for multiple children in the same family. For more information, email info@shelterislandhistorical.org.

Vacation Bible School, for ages 3 to 9. Meets 9 a.m. to noon daily through August 3, St. Mary’s Epsicopal Church. Registration forms at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Our Lady of the Isle Church or at ourladyoftheisle.org. For details, call Ginny Gibbs at (631) 749-1231.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Resurrection of an Armenian Girl,” a talk by Richard Tarpinian. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Shelter Island house tour, “Living with History/Making Choices.” Five homes on view, 2 to 5 p.m. Begins at Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, Route 114. $40. Purchase tickets in advance or at the barn on tour day. For details (631) 749-0025 or info@shelterislandhistorical.org.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 31: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

August 1: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 2: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

August 4: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 5: Dering Harbor Village Board, 9 a.m. Village Hall

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 1: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 2: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

August 4: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.