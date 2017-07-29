Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Catching the boat

To the Editor:

A point of clarification on Jimi Rando’s Letter to the Editor (“Missing the Boat,” July 20.)

North Ferry runs an extended schedule during the summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Late boats during this period — 12:45 a.m. from Shelter Island — operate on Friday and Saturday nights.

The only time North Ferry operates a late boat on a Sunday night is if there is a federal holiday on Monday following the Sunday. For North Ferry’s sailing schedule, please visit northferry.com.

North Ferry has an outstanding crew, and I applaud Captain Jaime Cogan and deckhand Manny Payano for taking the initiative to remind the Island businesses that there was no late boat that evening. In addition, their sense of responsibility had the crew, including Don Young, making extra trips until all our customers completed their crossings to Greenport.

As it turned out, everyone caught the boat in spite of the schedule.

BRIDGFORD HUNT

General Manager, North Ferry Company

A huge success

To the Editor:

Thanks to everyone who made the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s eighth annual Porch Party on July 16 a huge success. Special thanks to Margaret and David Doyle for hosting the party at their home and to our hard-working board members, who made it happen.

If it takes a village to raise a child, then nowhere is that more true than here on Shelter Island.

Because of your support, the Educational Foundation has funded opportunities for our Island students including a 7th grade schooner trip, a week-long adventure in Cadiz, Spain, a trip to the Grand Canyon, to Broadway, Camp Quinipet, Barnard College and other enrichment programs. We hosted Perlman Music Program’s musicians at the school, supported the Edible Garden and the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Living History program.

In many cases, the students wouldn’t have these adventures without grants from the Ed Foundation.

We are an all-volunteer board. One hundred percent of the money raised will fund grants for students, teachers and the community. We have spring and fall grant cycles and encourage all year-round Island students to apply.

Please join us in November for our Grants Celebration, when the students and teachers tell us, in their own words, about the opportunities they’ve been given because of your generosity.

Thank you.

JOANN KIRKLAND

President,

Shelter Island Educational Foundation

A bouquet from the Garden Club

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Garden Club of Shelter Island, we would like to thank all the generous donors that made our “Gaggle of Games” a big success. Prizes were: The American Hotel, luncheon for two; Dandy’s Liquor Store, three bottles of wine; Jack’s Marine, a game; Jewelry by Rita Gates; Hair Beautiful by Rita; Kyle’s, brunch for two; Pridwin Hotel, luncheon for two; Ram’s Head Inn, brunch for two; Shelter Island Historical Society, bag of gifts; Shelter Island Pharmacy, basket of gifts; Shelter Island Wines & Spirits, three bottles of wine; South Ferry, a book each of one-way and round-trip tickets; Shelter Island Florist, orchid plant; and gift certificates from Bliss Department Store, $50; Bob’s Fish Market, $30; Clarke’s Garden $50; Corner Bar, $50; Cornucopia, $25; the Dory, $25; the Flying Goat, $100; Inlet Seafood in Montauk, $100; the Islander, $50, and SALT, $50.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Gift of Life Foundation, East End Hospice and the Veterans’ Memorial Wreaths. The club is very grateful for the help of the donors.

We thank them for their support and wish them a successful season.

DONNA PERSSON, JACKIE TUTTLE AND JEAN McCLINTOCK

Garden Club of Shelter Island