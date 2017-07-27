Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Daniel Felipe Zapart, 26, of Miami was stopped on Shore Road on July 21 around 5:45 p.m. for driving a vehicle with unauthorized tinted windows. He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (MV) in the third degree; having tinted side wings/side windows and having the driver’s view obstructed. He was released on $500 cash bail and instructed to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Claudia G. Sosa of Brentwood was ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 22 for operating a MV while using a portable electronic device and was further charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. For that charge, she was issued a field appearance ticket and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on July 22 were Stefan J. Elzinga of Sag Harbor on Shore Road and Miguel F. Carrara of Rosario, Argentina on West Neck Road. Also ticketed on July 22 were: Scott Sivco of Shelter Island on Sunnyside Drive for driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, and Thomas F. Marra of Irvington, New York on North Ferry Road for operating an MV while using a portable electronic device.

Joshua L. Harris of Muttontown, New York was ticketed July 23 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jonathan Q. Smith of Los Altos, California was ticketed by a bay constable on July 22 in West Neck Harbor for operating a motor boat with an expired registration.

Ticketed by bay constables on July 22 were: Gustavo M. Neira of Corona, New York off Reel Point for undersized porgies; Scott Lawrence of Aventura, Florida off Crescent Beach for towing a person not wearing a PFD; and Christopher M. Calkins of Waterford, Connecticut for anchoring inside the swim area off Crescent Beach.

Police also issued 48 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

Matthew I. Luba of Old Tappan, New Jersey reported to police that around 10:45 a.m. July 18 he was standing on the verge of New York Avenue when he was struck on the left arm by a passing southbound vehicle, which stopped briefly and then left the scene. He described it as a black SUV with New York State license plates.

On July 18 around 11 a.m., Ian A. Edwards of Bayonne, who had just missed a departing North Ferry boat, was backing up to reenter the ferry line when he struck a vehicle pointed in the opposite direction, driven by Joseph D. Hardy of Sag Harbor, who had partially crossed over the double yellow line and was stopped behind a UPS delivery truck. The accident caused damage in excess of $1,000.

Jogger Jeanmarie Reinke of Charlton, New York reported on July 19 that she was struck by a vehicle that was headed westbound on Marwaring Road. Ms. Reinke said she was going northbound on North Ferry Road around 10 a.m. and was crossing over Manwaring when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Paul F. Angeloni of Shelter Island. Mr. Angeloni stated he did not see Ms. Reinke until he started to move forward and immediately slammed on his brakes. Ms. Reinke did not fall, did not appear to be injured and refused medical attention.

OTHER REPORTS

A Menantic caller reported a possible propane leak on July 18; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded, found a propane tank was leaking and notified the gas supplier of the problem.

Also on July 18, a faulty security system was blamed for an automated burglary alarm that sounded at a Heights residence; a person apologized for trespassing; and a Center caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of a road for about a half an hour, but by the time an officer arrived, the car had left the scene.

A fax machine at the Chase Bank branch in the Center erroneously dialed 911 on July 19; a caller complained of vehicles speeding on St. Mary’s Road and not stopping at the traffic circles; a Ram Island homeowner reported possible criminal mischief and requested extra patrols; and a Westmoreland caller complained of a loud party, but the responding officer found no evidence of a noise violation.

Police investigated a report of a possible intoxicated boater on July 20; looked into a possible order of protection violation; conducted a well-being check; heard from a caller about increased vehicular traffic in her Center neighborhood; investigated a report of unauthorized persons using a pool who turned out to have the homeowner’s permission; and attempted to contact a cell phone that was the source of a 911 hang-up call.

On July 21: A caller reported that landscapers’ vehicles parked on Ram Island were creating a hazardous condition; a kayak was reunited with its owner; police officers conducted marine training on all vessels; and an officer checked a complaint about noise coming from Sunset Beach, but found no violations. Another caller reported a barking dog; the responding officer found the dog in its yard with no one home and let it into the house through the doggy door.

A West Neck caller reported on July 22 that a television set had been damaged; in a false alarm, a faulty sensor called the SIFD to a Shorewood home; and, a caller reported a vehicle moving in and out of the lane of traffic but the driver told police she’d been distracted by looking at her gas gauge.

Later, a vehicle parked without permission on private property in the Center was removed by its owner; people who got locked in at the Recycling Center reported to police that they let themselves out via the Bowditch Road gate; a sick raccoon at a Westmoreland residence was dispatched; and officers were unsuccessful in their searches for a purported bonfire on a West Neck Beach and the source of the aroma of burning marijuana in the Center.

Bay constables conducted BWI checks at North Ferry Channel and West Neck Harbor area on July 22. In all, 12 boats were stopped but no violations were noted.

An anonymous caller reported a vehicle failing to maintain lane and driving erratically on July 23, but when the responding officer stopped the car the driver said he was headed home after a long day of work and no further action was taken. Later, a caller reported his tire may have been intentionally punctured while parked at a Center location; a faulty sensor tripped a fire alarm at a Heights residence; a caller reported dogs continuously barking, the responding officer did observe dogs barking but intermittently and for brief periods; and an officer put away an extension ladder that had been left set up at the rear of a Center building.

A bay constable followed a speeding cigarette boat through the North Ferry Channel on July 23 to Claudio’s Clam Bar in Greenport and performed a vessel inspection. The operator stated he was going around 55 miles per hour; the bay constable informed him of the 45-mph speed limit in the area. Later, a vessel that ran aground off the Tarkettle area was towed to safety by a bay constable.

A property owner reported that an unknown vehicle was parked overnight July 24, the owner was contacted and agreed to remove it. An item found in a Heights trash can was placed in the police property locker; a kayak went missing from a Westmoreland beach; a watch was found at Wades beach; and a caller reported loud tennis players at the school courts and said the locks to the courts were broken. But no noise was observed and the caller was advised to talk to the Recreation Department about the locks.

Later, an osprey reported injured on Ram Island Causeway was found on a beach and took off under its own power; lights were found on the in the bathroom building at Wades Beach where police investigated a smell of marijuana; and a fire alarm in a Westmoreland home was tripped by work being done by plumbers.

AIDED CASES

On July 18, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided cases for medevac by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital and two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. SIEMS teams transported an aided case to ELIH on July 20 and another on July 24, and responded to a case July 23, but the person refused medical transport.