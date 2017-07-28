Rev. Stephen Fearing to preach at Union Chapel

This Sunday, Union Chapel welcomes guest preacher Reverend Stephen Fearing, pastor of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. His sermon is titled, “Saying No to Scripture.”

Rev. Fearing was born in 1988 in Cookeville, Tennesee, where his parents met while attending Tennessee Tech. Shortly after, they moved to Dalton, Georgia where they put down roots and joined the First Presbyterian Church.

In 1995, his sister, Sarah Kate, joined the family and he began his journey as a musician. Among the instruments that he enjoys are piano, trumpet, guitar, and handbells. Rev. Fearing has always loved singing and congregation song.

In 2006, Rev. Fearing began his tenure at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina where he majored in religion and minored in history. While attending PC, he participated in the wind ensemble, jazz band, jazz combo, jazz trio, as well as in the college handbell ensemble. He also played mandolin and banjo in PC’s very own bluegrass/rock group, Hosegrass, of which Rev. Fearing was a founding member.

In 2010, Rev. Fearing moved to Atlanta to attend Columbia Theological Seminary and become a pastor in the PC(USA). During this time, he worked at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, Central Presbyterian Church, and Westminster Presbyterian Church. For three years, he served as the choir director of Columbia Theological Seminary’s choir and also served as the interim music director at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In 2014, Rev. Fearing graduated from Columbia with a Master of Divinity and a Master of Arts in Practical Theology with an emphasis in liturgy, music, and worship.

In July of 2014, he was installed and ordained as teaching elder at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Later that year, he married the love of his life, Tricia, and they now share their home on Shelter Island with their golden doodle, Elsie, and their calico cat, Audrey.

In addition to his work with the people of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, Rev. Fearing currently serves as a commissioner from Long Island Presbytery to the Synod of the Northeast and, since January of 2016, has served as moderator of the Synod’s Mission Working Group.

Music will be performed by Chapel Organist Linda Betjeman, with guest vocalist Linda Bonaccorso.

Submitted by Union Chapel