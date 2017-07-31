New school superintendent to meet the community

She won’t be officially working for the district until September 1, but new Shelter Island School Superintendent Christine Finn will be here to meet the community on Thursday, August 24, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

Ms. Finn, who comes to Shelter Island from the Herricks School District in New Hyde Park, where she was assistant superintendent for curriculum, said Shelter Island was on her short list for a superintendent’s appointment because it will enable her to function both as principal and superintendent.

That way she can advance her career in administration while having more direct involvement with students.

The evening will start with Ms. Finn talking about her background and answering questions.

A reception will follow in the lobby, where she will meet informally with community residents.

j.lane@sireporter.com