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Making their pitch

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Shelter Island Little League All-Stars threw out the first pitches before the July 6 Bucks game at Fiske Field. Showing off some fine form are, from left, Steven Pacheo, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Elijah Davidson and Ben Waife. Not shown, Lucas Martinez.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Shelter Island Little League All-Stars threw out the first pitches before the July 6 Bucks game at Fiske Field. Showing off some fine form are, from left, Steven Pacheo, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Elijah Davidson and Ben Waife. Not shown, Lucas Martinez.