Kidstuff: July 27, 2017

Explore the natural beauty of Shelter Island while going on an imaginative journey. In the month of August, visit Mashomack Preserve and enjoy the August Book-in-the-Woods.

The half-mile walk includes the pages of “Creature Features,” a children’s book by Steve Jenkins and Robin Page mounted along the trail. Take your kids and discover the perfect family nature adventure.

The creative story provides readers with funny descriptions as 25 animals explain why they look the way they do. Ever wonder why pandas have black eyes? Find out on the Book-in-the-Woods trail.

This program is for all ages, and adults should accompany children. Donations are appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Mammal Mia!: Join in the fun at Mashomack Preserve for another Young Naturalists event. Learn what makes mammals tick, do a fun fur matching activity and make some plaster of Paris tracks to take home on Friday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Quogue Wildlife: Venture by bus to Cutchogue Library to experience some incredible local animals and creatures on Wednesday, August 2. Meet at the Shelter Island Library at 12:30 p.m. for a 12:45 p.m. departure. Registration is at the Youth Services Desk. Free. Call the library at (631) 749-0042 for more information.