Carla Cadzin, Mark Keerans engaged

On July 8, in the midst of the Shelter Island Fireworks extravaganza, Mark Keerans proposed to his girlfriend, Carla Cadzin.

Both are residents of Shelter Island.

Ms. Cadzin, a marketing coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty in Bridgehampton, grew up on Shelter Island where she attended Shelter Island School. A member of the Fireworks Committee, she has been a very active member of the community since she was a child and remains involved in many charitable organizations.

Mr. Keerans, a project manager for Men at Work, is from Coaldale, Pennsylvania. He and Ms. Cadzin met three years ago on the East End.

No wedding date has yet been set, but will possibly be in fall 2018.