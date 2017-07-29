A dog’s life

Seems our friend Rockwell the dog (or a reasonable facsimile) had an urge to merge with a classic car this week and head on down the highway.

What the nosy beast was looking for under the seat of the 1972 Cutlass Supreme convertible — owned and operated by Tom Speeches — is anyone’s guess.

Rockwell, we’ve been promised (threatened?) by Peter Waldner, who should know, will be appearing in other surprising locations around the Island.

Watch this space as we track Rockwell’s progress, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 19 and 20.

For more information, visit artsi.info.