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Around the Island

Where In The World: Your Shelter Island friends and neighbors on the go

By Annette Hinkle

A slight detour on a Danube River cruise found these Shelter Islanders and a copy of the Reporter in the town of Cesky Krumlov in the Czech countryside. They are Mary McLoughlin, Patrick Clifford, Eileen Clifford, Cathy Driscoll, Phyllis Wallace and Jackie Smith.
A slight detour on a Danube River cruise found these Shelter Islanders and a copy of the Reporter in the town of Cesky Krumlov in the Czech countryside. They are Mary McLoughlin, Patrick Clifford, Eileen Clifford, Cathy Driscoll, Phyllis Wallace and Jackie Smith.