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Rain, rain, go away

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EMILY LINDEN PHOTO Dawn Wednesday at Crab Creek.
EMILY LINDEN PHOTO Dawn Wednesday at Crab Creek.

Shelter Island will see brightening skies today, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), a relief from days of rain and chilly temperatures.

Wednesday will start off cloudy, but then the sun will break through and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, according to the NWS. Winds from the north between 5 and 10 mph will become light and variable this afternoon.

Tonight the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low temperature of 51 and winds from the south at about 5 mph.