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A sunny and mild spring day in store for Shelter Island

By Reporter Staff

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Morning on West Neck Bay.
MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Morning on West Neck Bay.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and mild day on Shelter Island, with a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will be near 72 degrees with winds out of the north between 6 and 11 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight the NWS is calling for patchy fog and a 40 percent chance of rain. The temperature will reach a low of 50 degrees and winds will be out of the south from 5 to 8 mph.