Searching for a pot of gold?
There’s little chance of rainbows for today.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for gray, drizzly skies and scattered showers until about noon.
It will remain cloudy all day with a high temperature of 67 degrees, according to the NWS, with a southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday night there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight with temperatures reaching a low of 57 degrees, according to the NWS, and winds remaining light out of the southwest.