You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

The pre-game show

By Reporter Staff

PHOTO: SCOTT FEIERSTEIN / RED SWEATSHIRT PHOTOGRAPHY The Shelter Island T-ball team before taking on the Southold #3 team Saturday at Fiske Field. From left, Vivian Denny, Aisley Davidson, Ava Johnson, Emily Shepard, Thia Hatchett, Nathan Feierstein, Nathaniel Overstreet, William Marshall, Johnny Gurney, Eliza McCarthy and Larkin Morehead.
PHOTO: SCOTT FEIERSTEIN / RED SWEATSHIRT PHOTOGRAPHY The Shelter Island T-ball team before taking on the Southold #3 team Saturday at Fiske Field. From left, Vivian Denny,
Aisley Davidson, Ava Johnson, Emily Shepard, Thia Hatchett, Nathan Feierstein, Nathaniel Overstreet, William Marshall,Johnny Gurney, Eliza McCarthy and Larkin Morehead.

 