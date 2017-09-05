You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

2017 Prom night at The Pridwin

By Reporter Staff

JUDY CARD PHOTOS
JUDY CARD PHOTOS | The students enjoy some quality time on the dance floor.

The 2017 Shelter Island School prom was held on May 6 and all four high school classes donned their finery and joined their friends at The Pridwin to dance (and eat) the night away.  It was a great night to celebrate a great school year!

 

The seniors — Class of 2017
The seniors — Class of 2017

 

051117_Prom_Grouppose
Mugging for the camera. Front row, from left: Owen Gibbs, Hayley Lowel-Liszanckie, Tina Imbriano and Liz Robbins. Back row: Mason Marcello, Daniel Martin, Isabelle Topliff, Caitlin Binder, Erik Thilberg and Luke Gilpin.

 

051117_Prom_JuniorClass
The juniors — Class of 2018.

 

051117_Prom_Kingsandqueens
Prom Royalty: King Tommy Lenzer, Queen Nicolette Frasco, Princess Lindsey Gallagher and Prince Luke Gilpin.

 

051117_Prom_SophomoreClass
The sophomores — Class of 2019

 

 

051117_Prom_Saycheese
Time for some silly photos. Front row, from left: Lily Garrison, Abigail Kotula, Emma Gallagher and Lauren Gurney. Back row: Grace Gallant, Henry Binder, Amelia Clark and Elizabeth Cummings.

 

The freshmen — Class of 2020.
The freshmen — Class of 2020.

 

051117_Prom_StarPower
Elizabeth Larson, Domily Gill, Mr. Becker and Amira Lawrence all looking glamorous for the camera.

 

 