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Around the Island

Where in the World: Your neighbors on the go!

By Reporter Staff

Penny and John Kerr recently went swimming in the volcanic caldera at Hanauma Bay, Oahu, Hawaii and they brought along a copy of The Reporter. The Kerrs were in Hawaii visiting their son, Jacob, and his fiancé Courtney Payne who live there.
Penny and John Kerr recently went swimming in the volcanic caldera at Hanauma Bay, Oahu, Hawaii and they brought along a copy of The Reporter. The Kerrs were in Hawaii visiting their son, Jacob, and his fiancé Courtney Payne who live there.