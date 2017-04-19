Shelter Island Friends of Music: Violinist Eric Silberger in concert
In the next concert of the Shelter Island Friends of Music’s 40th season, the young, but already renowned, violinist Eric Silberger will return to the Island for a recital on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. In his 2014 Friends of Music concert audiences were buoyant in their praise of this wonderful young performer.
Critics from around the world have noted that Mr. Silberger has it all; technique, composure and personality. He has performed with the orchestras of Berlin, St. Petersburg, London, Copenhagen and Munich. He was also a prize-winner in that great test of a violinist’s stature, the 14th triennial Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia.
Blessed with extraordinary talent as a child, Eric was nurtured in the instrument by the greatest of teachers: Dorothy DeLay, Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman. Audiences will have a chance to hear Eric perform on a rare Guadignini violin from the mid-18th century.
Please join us on April 22 at 8 p.m. for the concert and reception at the Presbyterian Church, to hear this impeccable virtuoso. One critic has written about Mr. Silberger, “We are on the eve of a great soloist.”
And that soloist is right on our doorstep.