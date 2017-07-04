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Short-term rental public hearing this afternoon

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BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The Town Board held a public hearing on proposed short-term rental legislation in January and another is scheduled for this afternoon at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium. Pictured above at the previous meeting are, from left, Assistant Town Clerk Sharon Jacobs, Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar, Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, Councilman Jim Colligan, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Councilman Paul Shepherd, Councilwoman Chris Lewis and Town Attorney Laury Dowd.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The Town Board held a public hearing on proposed short-term rental legislation in January and another is scheduled for this afternoon at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium. Pictured above at the previous meeting are, from left, Assistant Town Clerk Sharon Jacobs, Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar, Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, Councilman Jim Colligan, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Councilman Paul Shepherd, Councilwoman Chris Lewis and Town Attorney Laury Dowd.

What — Discussing proposed legislation to regulate short-term rentals. Draft legislation can be found at shelterislandtown.us/public_ftp/133ShortTermrentaldraftlaw.pdf

When:    Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m.

Where:    Shelter Island School auditorium