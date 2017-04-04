Giveaway: Gift Basket & Gift Certificate from Tea & Tchotchkes
Northforker.com presents our latest “Experience North Fork” giveaway.
Tea & Tchotchkes, a brand new lifestyle store located at 120 Front Street in Greenport, is giving away a gift basket and a $25 gift certificate. The gift basket includes a Marino tea infuser bottle, an upside-down terracotta hanging pot, a Jasmine plant and a relaxing herbal tea blend with three silicone infusers.
This giveaway is valued at more than $110.
Enter below.
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