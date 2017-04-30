Concerts at Perlman Music Program

Perlman Music Program presents alumnus violinist Kenneth Renshaw in concert at the Clark Arts Center on Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. Mr. Renshaw will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Schumann and Kreisler with pianist John Root.

Tickets are $25 for dults, free for students. A “Meet the Artists” reception follows the performance at 4 p.m. along with “Spring in Mashomack,” an art exhibition featuring work by Island photographer Virginia Khuri sponsored by ArtSI. For more information, call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

On Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m., PMP hosts a Works in Progress Concert. PMP students and alumni will perform classical masterworks with pianist John Root. Admission is free and open to all. Virtuoso Society members are welcome to email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org for reserved seating.