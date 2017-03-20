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Around the Island

Where in the World?

By Reporter Staff

Recently the team of Brian Kramer (Tradition, South Carolina) and Jim Cronin (Tradition and Shelter Island) became the Bocce Champions of the annual Tradition/Surfside Beach, South Carolina tournament when they defeated John Cronin (West Islip/Shelter Island) and Harry Kohlmann (Surfside Beach, South Carolina) in a hotly contested match. Here are Jim and Brian with their trophy and a copy of the Reporter. Congratulations!
Recently the team of Brian Kramer (Tradition, South Carolina) and Jim Cronin (Tradition and Shelter Island) became the Bocce Champions of the annual Tradition/Surfside Beach, South Carolina tournament when they defeated John Cronin (West Islip/Shelter Island) and Harry Kohlmann (Surfside Beach, South Carolina) in a hotly contested match. Here are Jim and Brian with their trophy and a copy of the Reporter. Congratulations!