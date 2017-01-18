Winter track squads heading to league championships

The Shelter Island School boys and girls winter track teams recently competed at meets at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

On January 4, junior Lindsey Gallagher, junior Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie and freshman Emma Gallagher were first to race in the 300-meter dash. Lindsey Gallagher set a school record (“SR”) with a time of 43.83 and Emma Gallagher and Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie improved as well, setting new personal records (“PR”) with times of 46.53 and 64.75, respectively.

The Lady Indians finished the night with Lindsey Gallagher running the 600-meter dash in 1:46.36 (SR) followed by Emma Gallagher running the 1,000-meter run in 3:33.80 (PR).

On January 14, the boys competed at Brentwood. Sophomore Michael Payano raced the 55-meter dash in 8.01 seconds. In the 300-meter dash, a popular race for the Indians, senior Will Garrison ran 45.78 (PR); Michael Payano ran 41.48 (PR); freshmen Jonas Kinsey, Luke Lowell-Liszanckie and Alberto Morales ran 46.87, 50.33 and 49.90, respectively; and 8th graders Tyler Gulluscio and Brandon Payano ran 50.71 and 50.30 (PR).

In the 600-meter dash, Garrison ran 1:43.81; Kinsey ran 1:39.65; Luke Lowell-Liszankcie ran 1:56.89; and Brandon Payano ran 1:53.78 (PR). Gulluscio raced the 1,000 meter run in 3:35.13 (PR); Lang ran the 1,600- meter run in 6:03.02; and junior Joshua Green set a personal and school record at the same distance with a time of 4:47.21. Lastly, Lang ran the 3200 meter run in 12:21.19. .

On January 15, the girls competed in the Art Mitchell Meet at Brentwood. Emma Gallagher ran the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.40 seconds (SR); Lindsey Gallagher medaled with a second place finish in the 600- meter dash with a time of 1:41.74 (SR); Lindsey Gallagher and Emma Gallagher then ran the 1,500 meter run with times of 5:08.90 and 5:23.24, respectively, both PRs.

Finishing the day, juniors Francesca Frasco and Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie ran the 300 meter dash in 53.30 and 63.20, respectively, both PR’s.

The teams are heading toward the season-ending championship races taking place over the next two to three weeks. Both teams will be competing in the league championships next weekend, and the county championships the following weekend.

All the meets we have participated in so far this season have been individual contests without team scoring. But the end-of-season races change that. Suffolk County is broken up into five leagues based on size of school, and Shelter Island is in League 5.

Next meet for the girls is the league championships on Saturday, January 21. Next meet for the boys is the league championships on Sunday, January 22. Both meets are at Brentwood.