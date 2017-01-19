What’s Happening: Thursday, January 19, 2017

MUSIC FOR A WINTER NIGHT

Live music is back this weekend at the American Legion. The group Island Folk will perform blues, acoustic folk rock and traditional folk in a free show on Friday. January 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Chase away those winter blues and stop by for some tunes.

DAYTIME DRAMA

Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library presents Becky Cole and “Confessions of a Soap Opera Writer” on January 20 at 7 p.m. For 10 years, Ms. Cole was a writer for “One Life to Live.” She won both an Emmy and Writers Guild of America award for her work. On Friday, come to the library and hear her tell tales worthy of … well, a soap opera. The talk will be held in the Community Room. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

TALKING BEES

On Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m., Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Public Library presents Shelter Island’s Sarah Shepherd who will share details about the fascinating life of bees and what it’s like to be a beekeeper.

MET LIVE TICKETS

The Shelter Island Library is currently offering tickets to see performances of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD which will be broadcast on a large screen at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater in East Hampton on select Saturday afternoons in coming months. Tickets are $15 each and available for purchase at the circulation desk and performances include “Romeo et Juliette” on January 21, “La Traviata” on March 11 and “Eugene Onegin” on April 22. All performances begin at 1 p.m.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street, East Hampton. For more information, call the library at (631) 749-0042.

Across the Moat

SEA DUCKS AMONG US

Many species of duck that breed in the Arctic make their winter home in Orient’s Plum Gut. Join Rick Kedenburg of the North Fork Audubon Society on Saturday, January 21 for a stroll out to the point to observe some of them. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Orient Point County Park lot opposite the ferry entrance (not the state park). Dress warmly and for wind. Rain or snow cancels. For more information, call (631) 734-7144 or email kedenbird@optonline.net.

DINNER AND A PLAY

The Southampton Cultural Center and the Rogers Memorial Library will team up to offer dinner at Little Red in Southampton followed by a production of Neil LaBute’s play “The Money Shot” by Center Stage at the Cultural Center (25 Pond Lane) on Thursday, January 26, at 5:30 p.m. The fee is $59, which includes a three-course dinner, tax, tip at Little Red (76-C Jobs Lane), and theater ticket. Reservations and payment are required by January 24. Please call the Southampton Cultural Center at (631) 287-4377 or e-mail scc@scc-arts.org.

LEGENDS OF ROCK RETURNS

Bay Street Theater announces that Joe Lauro will be hosting all new “Legends of Rock” films at the Sag Harbor venue on Fridays, January 20, February 10, and March 10 at 8 p.m.

The “Legends” programs are made up of rare and iconic filmed performances by the greatest icons in rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and blues. Past segments have included rare clips of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Sex Pistols, David Bowie and many others.

Music fans can expect to see a new program on each date celebrating the diversity and passion that is American music. They will be hosted by film historian Joe Lauro, owner of Historic Films Archive, which is dedicated to the re-discovery and preservation of all forms of American entertainment on film and video tape. Historic Films has provided film clips to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Martin Scorsese (for his “Blues” and “Bob Dylan” projects), American Idol, and The Grammy Awards, among others.

Tickets are $15 online at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’ ALMOST HERE

Performances of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani begin Friday, January 20 and run through February 5 at North Fork Community Theatre. “Almost, Maine” — a town so far north it’s almost in Canada — almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just … Almost. One winter night, while the northern lights shimmer above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Hearts are broken, love is lost, found and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays from January 20 to February 5.

Tickets $20 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2598460. North Fork Community Theatre is at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. For information visit nfct.com or call (631) 298-4500.

CHOPIN, ANYONE?

The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton will present Anne Taffel in concert on Sunday, January 22, at 3 p.m.

Praised by The New York Times for her “animated performances,” Taffel will offer a program of well-loved works and little-known gems by Schubert, Beethoven, Debussy and Chopin. A reception follows and admission is free. Register at myrml.org or call (631) 283-0774 extension 523.

YOUNG BOATER’S COURSE

The NYS Young Boater’s Course will be offered by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 18-8 beginning in late February.

This free five-lesson course is for resident youths ages 10 to 17 and meets at Southold Town Recreation Center on Tuesdays from February 28 to March 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit or write to Southold Recreation Department, 970 Peconic Lane, PO Box 267, Peconic, NY 11958. For information on the course call (631) 765-5182.