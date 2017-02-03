Weekly Calendar: January 26 — February 3, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Youth Advisory Board, kids meet to share their ideas for library programs. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Wii U for Teens, play your favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Sarah Shepherd discusses beekeeping. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Read for Fine Forgiveness, young adults are invited read to the youngest patrons and lower their library fines. 10 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Much Ado about Nothing,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity Chef Dinner, Susan Binder and BJ Ianfolla prepare a menu of mixed green salad, chicken Sorrentina, penne with spinach and pecan shortbread with vanilla ice cream. 6 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. Reserve at (631) 749-0805, extension 5#.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

DIY, kids create a yarn pom pom Valentine’s Day wreath. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Great Games, stop by with friends to play exciting new board games. For grades 5 and up. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Groundhog Puppets, grades in pre-K and up craft puppets in honor of Groundhog Day. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Anime Club, watch episodes with fellow fans and have discussions. Grades 6 and up. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 23: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

January 24: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

January 25: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

January 27: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium. (Note: meeting moved from Town Hall)

January 30: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

January 30: Shelter Island School budget meeting, School board room, 6 p.m.

January 30: Community Housing Committee, Justice Court, 7 p.m.

January 31: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.