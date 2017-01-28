Weekly Calendar: January 19 — January 28, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Cupcakes and coloring, for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Anime Club, watch episodes and have discussion with fellow fans. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Becky Cole presents, “Confessions of a Soap Opera Writer.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Live Music, Island folk performs folk and blues. 7 to 9 p.m. American Legion Hall. Free.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Fighting Chance, cancer support organization introduces its new website and resource guides for patients and families. 12:30 p.m., library. Free. To register call (631) 725-4646.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

Mystery Book Club, “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

Cookbook Club, “Super Bowl: Food for the Game,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Exercises in Empathy, young adults play a special board game designed to promote teamwork and empathy. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Youth Advisory Board, kids meet to share their ideas for library programs. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Friday Night Dialogue, Sarah Shepherd discusses beekeeping. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Much Ado about Nothing,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

DIY, kids create a yarn pom pom Valentine’s Day wreath. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 23: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

January 23: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

January 24: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

January 25: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.