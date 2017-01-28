Weekly Calendar: January 19 — January 28, 2017
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
Cupcakes and coloring, for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org or call (631) 749-0042 to register.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
Anime Club, watch episodes and have discussion with fellow fans. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Friday Night Dialogues, Becky Cole presents, “Confessions of a Soap Opera Writer.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Live Music, Island folk performs folk and blues. 7 to 9 p.m. American Legion Hall. Free.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21
Fighting Chance, cancer support organization introduces its new website and resource guides for patients and families. 12:30 p.m., library. Free. To register call (631) 725-4646.
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
Mystery Book Club, “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
Cookbook Club, “Super Bowl: Food for the Game,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
Exercises in Empathy, young adults play a special board game designed to promote teamwork and empathy. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
Youth Advisory Board, kids meet to share their ideas for library programs. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
Friday Night Dialogue, Sarah Shepherd discusses beekeeping. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Much Ado about Nothing,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
DIY, kids create a yarn pom pom Valentine’s Day wreath. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
January 23: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.
January 23: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse
January 24: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
January 25: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.