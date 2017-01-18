Tuck Shop for sale for $1.2 million

After 40 years running the Tuck Shop, the Sulahian family is ready to call it quits, but only if family matriarch Pat Sulahian can find the right buyer at the right price.

“This isn’t a fire sale,” Ms. Sulahian said, noting she’s ready to open the doors of the Island’s beloved ice cream parlor again next summer if her terms aren’t met.

At $1.2 million, she believes the property is a turnkey operation for a new owner. Ms. Sulahian had considered selling last year, but a sale didn’t materialize.

There has been “some pretty good interest so far,” said Angelo Piccozzi of Dering Harbor Realty, who is handling the sale. “It’s a changing of the guard,” he added, admitting he’s “such a sentimentalist” that he hates to see the Tuck Shop change hands.

The Tuck Shop had belonged to a family leaving the Island when Bill Sulahian, a lawyer, negotiated to buy the building and the business.

“Why not,” was Ms. Sulahian response when her husband asked if she wanted to take on the business. “It was supposed to be a hobby,” she said.

Mr. Sulahian ran his law office out of the rear of the building. The office now is empty since health issues forced him to retire.

The building also has two apartments a new owner could rent.