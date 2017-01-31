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Snow in the forecast for Shelter Island today

By Reporter Staff

JOHN CLARE PHOTO Daybreak Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Shell Beach.
JOHN CLARE PHOTO Daybreak Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Shell Beach.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for snow on Shelter Island today. The NWS predicts a 90 percent chance of snow, with a total daytime accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Snow will begin to fall sometime after noon, according to the NWS. It will be a cold day, with a high temperature of 34 degrees, but the wind out of the east at about 10 mph will make it feel like 20 or 25.

Tonight there’s a 30 percent chance of more snow, with temperatures pretty much same as the daytime hours.