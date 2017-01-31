Snow in the forecast for Shelter Island today

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for snow on Shelter Island today. The NWS predicts a 90 percent chance of snow, with a total daytime accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Snow will begin to fall sometime after noon, according to the NWS. It will be a cold day, with a high temperature of 34 degrees, but the wind out of the east at about 10 mph will make it feel like 20 or 25.

Tonight there’s a 30 percent chance of more snow, with temperatures pretty much same as the daytime hours.