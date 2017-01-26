Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Leslie B. Herbert of Cutchogue was issued a ticket on West Neck Road on January 23 for operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Police issued one warning and the above ticket during six traffic stops on January 17, 18 and 23 in the Center, the Heights and Menantic. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center and the Heights on four days last week, resulting in one warning.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 17, a Menantic caller reported smoke and a strong odor in the area. Police found two unattended burn barrels at the Highway Barn that were being used to properly dispose of damaged American flags. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the burn.

Early the next day, a Ram Island homeowner told police that she was concerned a trespasser might be in her house. Police gained entry and found no sign of any criminal activity.

Also on January 18, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Ram Island home. According to the fire chief, workers had accidentally set off the alarm.

An anonymous caller complained on January 21 about an open burning resulting in excessive smoke in the Silver Beach area. Police located the property owner who had a valid town burn permit but he was advised to stop for the day due to weather conditions.

An audible alarm was reported on January 22 in Hay Beach. Police found three old smoke detectors in a dumpster and disconnected the batteries.

That afternoon police received a call that a French bulldog had jumped out of a vehicle in the Center and attacked the caller’s Australian shepherd. The caller did not think the dog was injured as a result but reported the incident because the owner of the bulldog had failed to control the dog. The animal control officer was notified to follow-up.

At about the same time, a caller reported that while cutting down a tree, he had also brought down an electrical wire. Police moved the wire to a safer location and PSEG was notified.

High winds were the probable cause of four police calls on January 23. A burglary alarm was set off in South Ferry Hills in the early morning hours. Police found that unlocked French doors had blown open in the wind. The doors were secured and messages left for the caretaker and real estate broker. Later that morning, high winds also blew down a tree limb on a Center property, taking a power line with it. PSEG was notified. Two hours later, winds may have blown a door open at a Harbor View home. Police secured the door and notified the owner. In the early evening, a Hay Beach resident reported that a tree had fallen across a roadway and had pulled down power lines. The tree was removed and PSEG responded.

In other reports during the week, police checked on the welfare of a family member, appeared in court and provided an extra patrol for a school basketball game.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 19.