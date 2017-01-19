Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Edith Lechmanski of Shelter Island, while pulling into a parking spot at the IGA on January 12, struck the passenger side of a parked car owned by Sheila M. Alexander of Shelter Island causing damage estimated at less than $1,000.

A minor driving on a learner’s permit, was ticketed on January 15 for operating out of class after reporting that his car had skidded on ice around 11 p.m. and struck a fence owned by the Town of Shelter Island, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Adriana Atlixqueno of Greenport was ticketed on New York Avenue on January 13 for operating a mobile phone while driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and being an unlicensed driver.

Helena C. Librett of Shelter Island was ticketed on School Street on January 12 for disobeying a traffic control device.

OTHER REPORTS

Two individuals involved in a verbal altercation on January 10 were advised by police to stay away from one another.

Around 2:30 a.m. on January 11, a Westmoreland caller reported that her motion activated camera had alerted her to movement at her residence, where she saw tire tracks in the snow in her driveway and foot prints leading to her garage. She told police she suspected the marks were made by her caretaker and she would follow up with him the next day.

A Center caller reported a strong odor of propane on January 12; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and found the source of the propane leak. A repair service was on the scene.

A Silver Beach caller, alarmed by gunshots, called police to question whether hunting too close to homes was occurring on January 13. The responding officer found no evidence of illegal hunting and informed the caller that both duck and deer hunting are permitted nearby.

On January 14, the SIFD responded to an automated smoke alarm at a Center residence. A smoky fireplace was at fault in triggering the false alarm.

Snow late on January 14 prompted patrolling officer to contact the Island’s highway departments regarding slick conditions.

A caller reported nails on a roadway on Silver Beach on January 15; the Highway Department cleared them away.

A landlord notified police, for informational purposes, that he was unable to enter a tenant’s property for the purpose of servicing the heating system on January 15.

Also last week, police reunited a wallet with its owner; took an informational report about an on-going problem of blocked access to a right of way; were unable to locate a car reported to have been driven erratically; removed small downed limbs from West Neck Road; and, in separate instances, dispatched two injured deer.

AIDED CASE

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 14.