Shelter Island Chamber announces new PR partnership

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce announced its recent partnership with Starlet PR, a public relations firm specializing in media relations, social media strategies, and event production.

“We are delighted to inform our members that they will now have the added benefit of public relations as a part of their membership agreement,” said Art Williams, President of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. “By joining the Chamber, or retaining your membership, you will benefit from our social media and PR efforts supporting and promoting all members, their businesses, and the commerce of Shelter Island overall.”

The mission of the Shelter Island Chamber, Mr. Williams said, is to advance and promote the economic, professional, cultural and general interest of the Town of Shelter Island. The Chamber sponsors annual events such as the Christmas Tree Lighting, the Rubber Duck Race, and the Island Wide Holiday Stroll.

“Shelter Island and the Island’s businesses and attractions are such a special and unique part of Long Island,” said Starlet PR founder Susie Dempsey Halloran. “Through an elevated profile in news outlets and social media, we hope to boost commerce and tourism on the Island.”

Starlet PR and the Chamber of Commerce plan to collaborate on a comprehensive public relations campaign featuring social media promotions, a new tourism marketing campaign, and news media coverage promoting island tourism and events.

Visit the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for media placements, event updates, and local business profiles at facebook.com/SICOC11964.