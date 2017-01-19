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Ram’s Head Inn is on the block

By Julie Lane

REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Ram's Head Inn is for sale for acool $11.995 million.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO
The Ram’s Head Inn is for sale for a cool $11.995 million.

Just a couple of years after James and Linda Eklund sold the Chequit Inn comes word that their Ram’s Head Inn is for sale.

Peter McCracken of the Corcoran Group has the listing for $11.995 million.
The Eklunds have been running the Ram’s Head for 37 years

The building has 22 guest rooms, 15 bathrooms, a dining room seating 180 people and a bar area. The Ram’s Head sits on 4.3 acres of land that includes a tennis court, 800 feet of beach front property, eight moorings in Coecles Harbor and a dock.

Corcoran could sell to a buyer interested in the entire property or it could be subdivided.

Owner James Eklund told Dan’s Papers that it was time for he and his wife Linda after all these years to have summers off with their family.

j.lane@sireporter.com