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Island women on the march in Washington

By Reporter Staff

CINDY BELT PHOTO Joy reigned Saturday at the gathering in Washington.
CINDY BELT PHOTO Joy reigned Saturday at the historic gathering in Washington.

Shelter Island was represented by many women at the record-setting march on Saturday.

The Reporter will post a story by Community News Editor Annette Hinkle, who covered the event, and the story will appear in our print edition this Thursday.

Meanwhile, here are some photos we’ve received.

COURTESY PHOTO |All for one. From left: Susan Jones, Susan Laspia, Kathleen Conrad and Barbara Smith.
COURTESY PHOTO All for one. From left: Susan Jones, Susan Laspia, Kathleen Conrad and Barbara Smith.
COURTESY PHOTO Cindy Belt, left, with her sister, Susan Hartson Saturday in Washington.
COURTESY PHOTO Sisterhood. Cindy Belt, left, with her sister, Susan Hartson, Saturday in Washington.
COURTESY PHOTO Mary Fran Gleason
COURTESY PHOTO Mary Fran Gleason
ANNETTE HINKLE PHOTO Among those making their way from the East End to Washington DC from for the march were, Sophie Flax (left, ) of East Hampton and Leyla Dorph-Lowrie (right) of Sag Harbor who joined their friend and Washington DC resident Linnea McGuiness on the march route with their handmade signs.
ANNETTE HINKLE PHOTO Among those making their way from the East End to Washington DC  for the march were, Sophie Flax (left, ) of East Hampton and Leyla Dorph-Lowrie (right) of Sag Harbor who joined their friend and Washington DC resident Linnea McGuiness on the march route with their handmade signs.

 

 