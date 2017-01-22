Future entrepreneurs bring home awards

The Shelter Island DECA Club was successful again this year at the Suffolk County DECA Regional Competition. DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. James Theinert and Martha Tuthill worked with the students to prepare them for this competition. Island students competed with over 1,800 students from other Suffolk County DECA Clubs.

Winning trophies at the competition were: Zoey Bolton – Sales Demonstration; Francesca Frasco – Public Speaking; Melissa Frasco – Sales Demonstration; Nicolette Frasco – Job Interview; Emma Gallagher – Visual Advertising; Lindsey Gallagher – Business Management & Administration; Domily Gil – Public Speaking; Luke Gilpin – Decision Making Marketing; Ray Karen – Decision Making Marketing; Jack Lang – Sales Demonstration.

Receiving honorable mentions were: Olivia Yeaman – Human Resources Management; Isabella Sherman – Job Interview; Bianca Evangelista – Decision Making Marketing; Justine Karen – Wholesale Selling.

Pictured are all the students after the award ceremony. Front Row: Emma Gallagher, Francesca Frasco, Nicolette Frasco, Domily Gil, Melissa Frasco and Luke Gilpin. Middle Row: Lindsey Gallagher, Jack Lang, Sydney Clark, Zoey Bolton, Isabella Sherman, Justine Karen and Emily Strauss. Back Row: Abigail Kotula, Bianca Evangelista, Olivia Yeaman, Julia Labrozzi, Ray Karen and Sophia Strauss.