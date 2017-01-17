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Around the Island

Family thanks firefighters with Stars of Hope

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO | The crew from the Shelter Island Fire Department with their stars, from left, Phil McEnroe, Max Pelletier, Andrew Crittenden, Ron Jernick, Susan Schrott, First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter, William Rowlend, Tim King, and Herb Sherman Jr. (not present, Brian Lechmanski).
COURTESY PHOTO | The crew from the Shelter Island Fire Department with their stars, from left, Phil McEnroe, Max Pelletier, Andrew Crittenden, Ron Jernick, Susan Schrott, First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter, William Rowlend, Tim King, and Herb Sherman Jr. (not present, Brian Lechmanski).

To show appreciation for the heroic efforts of Shelter Island and Sag Harbor firefighters in battling the December 16 Main Street fire in Sag Harbor, Island resident Susan Schrott and her family gathered over the holidays to create Stars of Hope for members of both fire departments. 

COURTESY PHOTO | The Schrott family with the Stars of Hope they created over the holidays.
COURTESY PHOTO | The Schrott family with the Stars of Hope they created over the holidays.

“My family meets every year for Hannukah. This was our 62nd year gathering to celebrate this beautiful and meaningful holiday,” explained Ms. Schrott in an email to the Reporter. “We painted these Stars of Hope to express our gratitude to the firefighters. I was especially moved that these volunteers gathered to meet me early on a Saturday to receive these stars and that they have placed one of them in the firetruck.”

COURTESY PHOTO | A Star of Hope in the front window of a Shelter Island firetruck.
COURTESY PHOTO | A Star of Hope displayed in the windshield of a Shelter Island firetruck.

Founded in 2007, Stars of Hope is an organization that empowers people to transform communities impacted by disasters through the sharing of colorful art and messages of hope and healing. The goal of the organization is to accelerate and strengthen the long-term mental health, recovery and resiliency of individuals and entire communities impacted by disaster.

Stars of Hope provides boxes of materials (including paint and wooden stars) so friends, family and colleagues can paint heartfelt star shaped messages to anyone in need — whether it’s in their own community, somewhere else in the United States, or around the world.

COURTESY PHOTO | Susan Shrott giving Sag Harbor Fire Chief Tom Gardella a letter from the Schrott family
COURTESY PHOTO | Susan Shrott giving Sag Harbor Fire Chief Tom Gardella a letter from the Schrott family