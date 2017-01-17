Family thanks firefighters with Stars of Hope

To show appreciation for the heroic efforts of Shelter Island and Sag Harbor firefighters in battling the December 16 Main Street fire in Sag Harbor, Island resident Susan Schrott and her family gathered over the holidays to create Stars of Hope for members of both fire departments.

“My family meets every year for Hannukah. This was our 62nd year gathering to celebrate this beautiful and meaningful holiday,” explained Ms. Schrott in an email to the Reporter. “We painted these Stars of Hope to express our gratitude to the firefighters. I was especially moved that these volunteers gathered to meet me early on a Saturday to receive these stars and that they have placed one of them in the firetruck.”

Founded in 2007, Stars of Hope is an organization that empowers people to transform communities impacted by disasters through the sharing of colorful art and messages of hope and healing. The goal of the organization is to accelerate and strengthen the long-term mental health, recovery and resiliency of individuals and entire communities impacted by disaster.

Stars of Hope provides boxes of materials (including paint and wooden stars) so friends, family and colleagues can paint heartfelt star shaped messages to anyone in need — whether it’s in their own community, somewhere else in the United States, or around the world.