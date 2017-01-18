Islander leads Suffolk County tick committee

Dr. Scott Campbell, a long-time member of the Shelter Island Deer & Tick Committee and lab director of Suffolk County Department of Health Services, has been appointed to head the reconstituted county Tick Control Advisory Committee.

The committee was reactivated last year at the request of County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) who represents the Island. Supervisor Jim Dougherty serves as a member.

The charge of the advisory committee is to advise the Health Department’s Division of Vector Control in methods to reduce tick-borne diseases, Dr. Scott said. Its 16 members from throughout Suffolk County bring a wide range of knowledge to the effort thanks to their varied backgrounds, he said.

County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken appointed Dr. Campbell to the leadership post.

Every effort will be made to explore mehods of dealing with tick infestation through chemical and non-chemical means, 4-posters, use of sprays, management of the deer herd and other tick hosts, Dr. Campbell said.

“Everything is a possibility at this point,” he said.

While the committee is supposed to meet three or four times a year, Dr. Campbell said at this stage it’s meeting every other month. The next meeting at the County Center in Riverhead is at 10 a.m. March 24. Meetings are open to the public.

The committee hasn’t been instructed to file a single report, but Dr. Campbell speculated that it will likely turn out lists of suggested approaches and recommendations for action.