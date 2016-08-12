What’s Happening on Shelter Island

TREE LIGHTING

On Saturday, December 10, the second annual Tree Lighting Benefit for the Shelter Island Historical Society will be held at The Chequit. The event includes Victorian carolers and a bake sale and runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

ISLAND STROLL

Take a walk! The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosts an Island-wide stroll (or drive) on Saturday, December 10. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at chamber businesses throughout Shelter Island. Individual trees have been decorated by local students and the chamber is distributing a booklet highlighting those taking part in the day. Visit shelterislandchamber.org for details.

HOLIDAY RECEPTION

Mashomack Preserve’s 30th annual Holiday Reception at the Manor House is Saturday, December 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes caroling and light refreshments. For details, call (631) 749-1001.

TEA AND TREE

The 64th annual “Tea & Tree” at Sylvester Manor is Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The open house thank you is for members, donors and volunteers only. It’s possible to become a new member of Sylvester Manor or contribute to the year end appeal and join in the fun. Reservations are required; call (631) 749-0626.

CHRISTMAS READINGS

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church offers “Christmas Readings,” an hour of seasonal stories, poems and essays performed by Kathy and Terry Brockbank on Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m. Donations are appreciated.

HOLIDAY CONCERTS

Students of Shelter Island School offer holiday concerts next week. Students in grades 8 to 12 perform on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. Students pre-K to grade 7 will perform Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m.

DECORATE YOUR DOOR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce third annual “Decorate your Door, Store or More” contest is on now. Chamber members have decorated their businesses for the holiday. Visit shelterislandchamber.org by December 18 to vote for your favorite classic, original, and whimsical design.

LAMB SHARES/GLEANING

Sylvester Manor is offering whole and half lamb shares for sale, available on a first come, first served basis. Contact Andrew at aporzio@sylvestermanor.org for details.

Vegetables remaining in the Sylvester Manor field will be available for free to anyone wishing to participate in a final gleaning scheduled for Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Gleaners should dress appropriately and bring a knife or clippers and a bag to carry away goodies, which may include carrots, leeks, kale, swiss chard and possibly some cauliflower and brocolli. Signs ups for the 2017 CSA program are to begin in January.

Next week:

LET’S GO SHOPPING!

On Saturday, December 17, Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel will take kids in grades 8 to 12 on a holiday shopping trip to Smithaven Mall. The bus leaves the Island at 9 a.m. and the returns around 4 p.m. There is no fee, but students should bring money for presents and food. Any questions, email Ian at siyouth@optimum.net.

YOUNG ARTISTS SHOW

The work of students who took part in Peter Waldner’s recent art workshop will be on view in “Young Artists Art Show” at the Shelter Island Library. The reception is 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Call (631) 749-0042 for details.

A VISIT WITH SANTA

On Sunday, December 18, the Shelter Island Fire Department hosts “Christmas with Santa” at the Center firehouse at 1 p.m.

COMMUNITY CONCERT

The Shelter Island Community Chorus, directed by Linda Betjeman, will present this year’s Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Refreshments follow.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Shelter Island PTSA sponsors its annual holiday boutique on Tuesday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of Shelter Island School.

Across the moat

RING IN THE SEASON

The Harbor Bells, an English handbell choir based in Sag Harbor, rings in the season with a concert at Peconic Landing. The choir performs on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. Register at peconiclanding.ticketleap.com. Peconic Landing is at 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport. Call (631) 477-3800 for details.