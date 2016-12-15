What’s Happening: December 15, 2016

HOLIDAY CONCERT

Shelter Island School students in grades pre-K to 7 perform a holiday concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m. The concert takes place in the school auditorium.

LET’S GO SHOPPING!

On Saturday, December 17, Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel will take kids in grades 8 to 12 on a holiday shopping trip to Smithaven Mall. The bus will leave the Island at approximately 9 a.m. and the plan is to return around 4 p.m. There is no fee for the trip, students should just bring money for presents and food.

Any questions or concerns, email Ian at siyouth@optimum.net.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Shelter Island PTSA sponsors its annual holiday boutique on Tuesday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of Shelter Island School.

COMMUNITY CONCERT

The Shelter Island Community Chorus, directed by Linda Betjeman, will present this year’s Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The concert will feature the chorus singing a new Christmas cantata with narration, vocal and instrumental soloists, as well as other holiday selections.

As usual, there will be the ever popular Christmas music sing-along.

Come and celebrate the season wth the chorus. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Refreshments follow in Fellowship Hall.

WINE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Wine consultant Dorothy-Dean Thomas will be dispensing advice on how to find the best wines for your holiday celebration at the next installment of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Public Library on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

YOUNG ARTISTS SHOW

The work of students who took part in Peter Waldner’s recent art workshop will be on view in “Young Artists Art Show” at the Shelter Island Library.

A reception will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Call (631) 749-0042 for details.

A VISIT WITH SANTA

On Sunday, December 18, the Shelter Island Fire Department hosts “Christmas with Santa” at the Center firehouse at 2 p.m.

NORTH POLE MAILBOX

Santa’s Elves will be placing special North Pole bound boxes in both the Heights and the Center post offices. Children should include their full names and P.O. box numbers and Santa will do his best to reply to all letters.

The Shelter National Honor Society students have added this mail “delivery” role to their “To Do” list this holiday season. The boxes will be at the post offices until Wednesday, December 21.

HAVENS STORE OPEN

Visit Havens Store at the Shelter Island Historical Society for everyone on your list. The Havens Store features unique locally-made merchandise such as jewelry made from Ferry Tickets, hand-painted plates of Island scenes, and all natural bath and body products. The store is open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Havens Barn (16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island) through December 24, 2016.

Proceeds benefit the Historical Society.

DECORATE YOUR DOOR

Now through December 18, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the third annual “Decorate your Door, Store or More” contest. Chamber members throughout the Island have decorated their businesses for the holiday and residents are encouraged to go on the chamber’s website between now and December 18 to vote for their favorite in one of three categories: classic, original, and whimsical. Visit shelterislandchamber.org for details.

LAMB SHARES

Sylvester Manor still has some whole and half lamb shares available. Contact Andrew at aporzio@sylvestermanor.org for details.

Next week:

COMMUNITY CAROLING

On Thursday, December 22, the Shelter Island PBA hosts an evening of holiday caroling. The singing begins 5 p.m. Meet outside the police station in the Center.

CHRISTMAS POTLUCK DINNER

The St. Mary’s Episcopal Church annual Christmas Community Potluck Dinner is Sunday, December 25 at 2 p.m. in the parish hall. The feast includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, egg nog, fruitcake, and various pies, all of which will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish to share — not a requirement — and be part of the fun where all pitch in and make it happen.

Reserve by December 22 at (631) 749-0770 or email stmarys11964@optonline.net. Let them know if you need transportation.

Coming up:

NEW YEARS EVE FOR STUDENTS

On Saturday, December 31, the Shelter Island Youth Center will host a New Years Eve party from 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Snacks and party games provided. Any questions, email Youth Center Director Ian Karnarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net.

Across the Moat:

THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

One event of special interest coming up at Peconic Landing is “The Night Before Christmas with Santa: Holiday Celebration” at Brecknock Hall.

The event is free and open to families and children of all ages. It takes place Friday, December 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and features a visit with Santa and a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Enjoy hot apple cider and holiday caroling while crafting. Register at peconiclanding.ticketleap.com.

The event is presented by Peconic Landing and The Brecknock Hall Foundation. Peconic Landing is located at 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport. For more information call (631) 477-3800 or contact Carrie Miller at (631) 593-8247 or cmiller@peconiclanding.org.

TUESDAY WITH TOM

The North Fork Audubon Society’s last outing of the year will be “Tuesday with Tom: Indian Island County Park” on December 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. This field trip is a tradition that Tom Damiani offers at Indian Island in December.

A chance to see birds and do some last minute shopping in Riverhead, it’s a win-win! Expect to be in the field for around an hour and a half.

Bring binoculars and register for the trip by calling Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net. Participants will meet at Indian Island County Park in Riverhead.

MUSIC BY BAY AREA CHORUS

On Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m. the Bay Area Chorus will perform a holiday concert at Peconic Landing Community Center. The 28-member chorus, based in Sayville, will be performing a variety of music including Christmas carols, classical and popular holiday songs. Admission is free. Peconic Landing is located at 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Call (631) 477-3800 for details.

MENORAH LIGHTING

A menorah lighting ceremony with Hanukkah blessings and songs will be lead by Rabbi Gadi Cappella of Temple Tifereth-Israel in Mitchell Park on the first day of Hanukkah, Sunday, December 25 at 5 p.m.

Latkes and other holiday fare will be served at the temple following the ceremony and in celebration of the holiday of light. For details, email info@tifereth-israel.com.